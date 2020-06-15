Coffee, cocoa and vanilla: An opportunity for more trees in tropical agricultural landscapes

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 22:41 Hits: 5

The cultivation of coffee, cocoa and vanilla secures the income of many small-holder farmers and also drives land-use change. In particular, cultivation in agroforestry, in which these crops are combined with trees that provide shade, is considered to have great potential for ecologically sustainable cultivation. Researchers now show that the land-use history of agroforestry systems plays a crucial role in assessing the sustainability of agroforestry.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200615184148.htm