Brothers in arms: The brain and its blood vessels

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 18:08 Hits: 5

The brain and its surrounding blood vessels exist in a close relationship. Researchers have discovered how cells of the blood vessels sense the metabolic condition of the brain and alter vascular function in response. The result could be important for patients with neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's because the onset of these age-related diseases coincides with vascular defects and breakdown of vascular function in the brain.

