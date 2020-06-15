The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Taking a landslide's temperature to avert catastrophe

Category: Environment Hits: 6

Engineers have developed a comprehensive model of deep-seated landslides and demonstrated that it can accurately recreate the dynamics of historic and current landslides occurring under varying conditions. The model points to the temperature of a thin layer of clay at the base of the landslide as critical to the potential for sudden cataclysmic failure. The approach is currently monitoring a landslide in Andorra and suggests methods for mitigating the risk of its escalation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200615155112.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version