Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 18:09 Hits: 6

Scientists have developed molecules that can remodel the bacterial population of intestines to a healthier state. They also have shown -- through experiments in mice -- that this approach reduces cholesterol levels and strongly inhibits the thickened-artery condition known as atherosclerosis.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200615140921.htm