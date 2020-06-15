The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

A carbon sink shrinks in the Arctic

Category: Environment Hits: 6

Ice melts in the Arctic Ocean were thought to be drawing large amounts of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere, acting as a carbon sink and helping to mitigate greenhouse gases. But new research shows that may not be the case in all areas, particularly in the Canada Basin, where the carbon sink is shrinking, inhibiting the ocean's ability to absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere into the deep ocean and store it there.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200615152106.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version