Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 13:41 Hits: 0

Researchers used 145 migrations from 56 individual deer to examine disturbance effects at various scales. Results consistently showed that mule deer use of migration corridors steeply declined when surface disturbance from roads and well pads surpassed 3%. Mule deer were able to migrate through areas where surface disturbance was lower.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200611094152.htm