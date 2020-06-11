How targeting killer T cells in the lungs could lead to immunity against respiratory viruses

Articles

Thursday, 11 June 2020

A significant site of damage during COVID-19 infection is the lungs. Understanding how the lungs' immune cells are responding to viral infections could help scientists develop a vaccine. Now, a team of researchers has discovered that the cells responsible for long-term immunity in the lungs can be activated more easily than previously thought. The insight could aid in the development of universal vaccines for influenza and the novel coronavirus.

