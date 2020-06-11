The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How targeting killer T cells in the lungs could lead to immunity against respiratory viruses

A significant site of damage during COVID-19 infection is the lungs. Understanding how the lungs' immune cells are responding to viral infections could help scientists develop a vaccine. Now, a team of researchers has discovered that the cells responsible for long-term immunity in the lungs can be activated more easily than previously thought. The insight could aid in the development of universal vaccines for influenza and the novel coronavirus.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200611094209.htm

