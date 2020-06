Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 15 June 2020

Exposure to air particulate matter impairs the metabolism of olfactory mucosal cells, according to a recent study. The results can contribute to a better understanding of how air pollutants may harm brain health, as the olfactory mucosa can act as a key pathway to the brain.

