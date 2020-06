Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 15:58 Hits: 7

Several technical advances have been achieved recently in the pursuit of powerful quantum computers. Now, Computer scientists have made an important breakthrough in the field of programming languages: their quantum language is the first of its kind that is as elegant, simple and safe as classical computer languages.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200615115820.htm