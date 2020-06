Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 14:58 Hits: 3

A conservative climate group is spending six-figures to run an environmentally-focused ad on Fox News in an attempt to push the administration and Congress to consider environmental issues in future coronavirus recovery legislation. The ad,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/502736-conservative-climate-group-runs-pro-environment-ads-on-fox-news