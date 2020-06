Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 22:39 Hits: 2

It's important that self-driving cars quickly detect other cars or pedestrians sharing the road. Researchers have shown that they can significantly improve detection accuracy by helping the vehicle also recognize what it doesn't see. Empty space, that is.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200611183906.htm