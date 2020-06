Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 22:39 Hits: 2

A newly published analysis of March survey data sheds light on our understanding of how perceptions of the virus impact behavior, finding individuals who perceive greater risk from COVID-19 were more likely to engage in protective behaviors like hand-washing and social distancing.

