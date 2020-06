Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 15:14 Hits: 4

Learning how to inactivate and reactivate an X chromosome would have important implications for medicine. A notable category of beneficiaries could be people with certain congenital diseases known as X-linked disorders, which are caused by mutations in genes on the X chromosome.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200612111416.htm