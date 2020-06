Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 15:45 Hits: 0

Methylation and the circadian clock are both conserved mechanisms found in all organisms. Researchers found that inhibiting methylation with a specific compound disrupts the circadian clock in most organisms except bacteria. The team transformed specific methylation genes from bacteria into animal cells to rescue said inhibition, opening potentially new treatments for methylation deficiencies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200611114529.htm