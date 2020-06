Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 21:22 Hits: 7

As oceans absorb more human-made carbon dioxide from the air, a process of ocean acidification occurs that can have a negative impact on marine life. But coastal waterways, such as Chesapeake Bay, can also suffer from low oxygen and acidification. New research identifies one way to protect these waterways -- the presence of submerged aquatic vegetation (SAV).

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200612172206.htm