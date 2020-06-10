Considering health when switching to cleaner electricity

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020

Power plants that burn coal and other fossil fuels emit not only planet-warming carbon dioxide, but also pollutants linked to breathing problems and premature death. Policies proposed to mitigate climate change, however, often fail to fully account for the health benefit of switching to cleaner technologies. Researchers show that emphasizing health concerns in such policies can alter the optimal locations of these upgrades.

