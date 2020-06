Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 17:50 Hits: 0

Researchers have developed an approach for studying how the gut microbiome chemically alters oral medications, unlocking possibilities for improving efficacy, reducing side effects, and creating drugs personalized to an individual's microbiome.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200610135051.htm