Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020

Scientists have used ecological niche models to calculate the extent to which habitats outside of the Americas may also be suitable for insect species that spread Chagas disease. The result: climatically suitable conditions can be found in southern Europe for two kissing bug species; along the coasts of Africa and Southeast Asia the conditions are suitable for yet another species.

