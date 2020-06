Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 13:42 Hits: 5

We move our eyes several times per second. These fast eye movements, called saccades, create large image shifts on the retina -- making our visual system work hard to maintain a stable perceptual world. Remapping the retinal image compensates for this; however, errors in actual eye movements cause image shifts, even with remapping.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200611094213.htm