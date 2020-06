Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 21:49 Hits: 4

The Trump administration is taking the first steps toward allowing international development funds to be spent on nuclear projects, working to lift a longtime prohibition on how the anti-poverty funds can be spent. The Wednesday proposal from...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/502361-trump-administration-seeks-to-use-global-aid-for-nuclear-projects