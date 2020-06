Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 17:00 Hits: 0

Virologists have identified detailed methods of how to perform research on SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, including procedures that effectively inactivate the virus to enable safe study of infected cells.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200609130016.htm