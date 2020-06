Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 17:50 Hits: 2

An infection with Chagas disease is only possible in Latin America since the insect species that spread the disease only occur there. Scientists have now used ecological niche models to calculate the extent to which habitats outside of the Americas may also be suitable for the bugs.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200610135025.htm