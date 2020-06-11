Scientists detect unexpected widespread structures near Earth's core

Articles

A new study has produced the first analysis of seismic echoes from hundreds of earthquakes at once, revealing widespread structures at the core-mantle boundary. Previous studies were limited to analysis of single earthquakes, providing only a narrow window into the structure deep inside the Earth. This study enables a much wider view than ever before, revealing new, unexpected features and expanding the size of a previously known feature beneath Hawaii.

