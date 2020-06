Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 15:28 Hits: 3

Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) said he believes law enforcement officers used “excessive force” against protesters in front of the White House this month. King, the ranking member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Subcommittee on National...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/502256-senator-accuses-law-enforcement-of-excessive-force-in-lafayette