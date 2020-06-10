The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Considering health when switching to cleaner electricity

Category: Environment Hits: 3

Power plants that burn coal and other fossil fuels emit not only planet-warming carbon dioxide, but also pollutants linked to breathing problems and premature death. Policies proposed to mitigate climate change, however, often fail to fully account for the health benefit of switching to cleaner technologies. Researchers show that emphasizing health concerns in such policies can alter the optimal locations of these upgrades. 

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200610120955.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version