Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020

Donald Trump Jr.’s hunting trip to Mongolia last August cost more than $75,000 in taxpayer dollars for Secret Service protection, according to new documents obtained by a government watchdog group.The documents obtained by the nonprofit group...

