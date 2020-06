Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 14:42 Hits: 3

Basaltic magma chambers may develop as large bodies of crystal-free melts in the Earth's crust. This study challenges a recently-emerged paradigm that magma chambers are huge masses of crystal-rich mush - in other words, crystals with just a very small amount of melt.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200609104258.htm