Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 18:44 Hits: 3

Human prion diseases include Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) and Gerstmann-Sträussler-Scheinker disease (GSS). A new study reports a significant advance in the development of mouse models of human prion diseases. The study demonstrates spontaneous formation of disease-relevant, transmissible prion protein assemblies in mice bearing only human forms of the prion protein.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200609144455.htm