Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 14:27 Hits: 7

Because electrons -- the subatomic particles that carry electricity -- are elementary particles and cannot be split, fractions of electronic charge are not normally encountered. Despite this, researchers have recently observed the signature of fractional charges ranging from e/4 to 2e/3 in exotic materials known as topological crystalline insulators.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200610102718.htm