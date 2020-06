Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020

A new study asserts the world population may have much more in common than it has differences. The researchers' finding: 'The difference among countries is smaller than expected; and the difference within countries is much greater.' In other words, people from different countries aren't that different, and people within the same country aren't as similar as expected.

