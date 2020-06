Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020

Scientists have developed the world's first 3D artificial eye with capabilities better than existing bionic eyes and in some cases, even exceed those of the human eyes, bringing vision to humanoid robots and new hope to patients with visual impairment.

