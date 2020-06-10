10 Anti-Racist Resources for Parents 

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020

Written by Ronnie Citron-Fink

With the killing of George Floyd, and the protests and riots around the country, the deadly truth is that our country’s racist legacy prevails in the continuing abuse of Black people – over 150 years after slavery. We’ve seen the evidence, the discrimination, and the killings – over and over again. America may have abolished slavery, but Black people are still not free of racism.

For our children, learning about racial injustice is not just about the past. It’s also about today. The agenda of our EPA to increase air pollution everywhere, but especially in Black communities where one in five Black children are affected by asthma, over a million families live within a mile of oil and gas operations, and Black children go to schools located closer to heavily trafficked roads, is racist. It’s so common, there’s a name for it: environmental racism.

Racist stereotypes and bias begin at an alarmingly young age and are present way before children become teenagers. According to pediatricians Drs. Ashaunta Anderson and Jacqueline Dougé, these are the different developmental stages children experience regarding race:

As early as 6 months, a baby’s brain can notice race-based differences.

By ages 2 to 4, children can internalize racial bias.

By age 12, many children become set in their beliefs—giving parents a decade to mold the learning process, so that it decreases racial bias and improves cultural understanding.

For parents, the riots and protests of the last two weeks provide a unique teachable moment. Kira Banks, a clinical psychologist who runs the Raising Equity website, which provides free videos and resources on how parents can fight racism to help their kids understand it says we must be teaching our kids now. But first, parents “…need to understand the history of racism and discrimination in America, they should do so, and then join us in raising our children to see and disrupt racism, and be the change we want to see.”

10 Anti-Racist Resources for Parents

These conversations are crucial. And we can take them one step further: one of our strongest tools in holding our leaders accountable and protecting the best interests of all communities is voting.

As parents — and particularly for white parents — it’s our job to stand up to injustice and raise a generation who will do what is right and just for all people.

