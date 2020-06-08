The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Radiocarbon dating pins date for construction of Uyghur complex to the year 777

Dating archaeological objects precisely is difficult, even when using techniques such as radiocarbon dating. Using a recently developed method, based on the presence of sudden spikes in carbon-14 concentration, scientists have pinned the date for the construction of an eighth-century complex in southern Siberia to a specific year. This allows archaeologists to finally understand the purpose for building the complex -- and why it was never used.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200608163449.htm

