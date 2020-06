Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 23:25 Hits: 2

Researchers examined the effects of playing hard to get, a mating strategy that is likely to instill a certain degree of uncertainty. In a new study they show that making the chase harder increases a potential mate's desirability.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200608192510.htm