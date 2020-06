Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 23:25 Hits: 0

For the first time, archaeologists have succeeded in mapping a complete Roman city, Falerii Novi in Italy, using advanced ground penetrating radar (GPR), allowing them to reveal astonishing details while it remains deep underground. The technology could revolutionize our understanding of ancient settlements.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200608192523.htm