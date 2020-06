Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 20:46 Hits: 7

Democratic lawmakers are requesting an investigation into the U.S. Park Police’s use of force in clearing demonstrators who had gathered near the White House to protest the killing of George Floyd.Park Police have acknowledged using chemical...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/501910-lawmakers-seek-investigation-of-park-police-after-clearing-of-white