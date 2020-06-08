The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Astronomers find elusive target hiding behind dust

Some young, still-forming stars are surrounded by regions of complex organic molecules called ''hot corinos.'' In some pairs of young stars forming together as binary pairs, astronomers found a hot corino around one, but not the other. Guessing that the unseen one might be obscured by dust, researchers studied such a pair with the VLA at radio wavelengths that readily pass through dust, and found the other one.

