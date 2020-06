Articles

Published on Monday, 08 June 2020

Scientists have developed a hybrid material constructed from a metal oxide nanosheet and a light-absorbing molecule for splitting water molecules (H2O) to obtain dihydrogen (H2) under sunlight. Since H2 can be used as carbon-free fuel, this study provides relevant insight towards clean energy generation.

