Researchers shed light on new enzymatic reaction

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 17:44 Hits: 6

Researchers have discovered that repurposed enzymes and light are key to producing chemical compounds in an environmentally friendly fashion. By blending bio- and photocatalysis and experimenting with reactionary 'ingredients,' the research team developed a visible-light-induced reaction using the enzyme family ene-reductase (ER). The substrates used in this study, alkenes, can be derived in principle from biomass fatty acids; the end products are valuable chiral carbonyl compounds with potential pharmaceutical applications.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200608134408.htm