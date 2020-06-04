EPA at 50: Celebrating Partnerships

Category: Environment Hits: 0
WASHINGTON (June 4, 2020) - As part of its 50th anniversary commemoration[1], the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is kicking off a month-long look at some of the key state, tribal, international, non-profit, and private sector partnerships that have helped our nation further its progress toward cleaner air, water, and land.
"In honor of EPA's 50th anniversary, it is important to take a moment to reflect on the agency's investment in state, local, tribal, and international environmental programs, people, and infrastructure. This investment has had lasting impacts on the state of our environment, resulting in cleaner air, water, and land in the United States and across the globe," said Associate Deputy Administrator Doug Benevento.
"This month we highlight the fact that pollution knows no borders, and we are working closely with our government partners in Mexico and Canadian partners and with key countries around the world to provide current and future generations with a healthier environment and stronger economy," said Chad McIntosh, EPA Assistant Administrator for International and Tribal Affairs.
"EPA salutes the progress tribal nations have made and the importance of our continued commitment to improved access to safe drinking water and other environmental protections in Indian country, which are all the more important as we face the Covid-19 pandemic," said Scott Mason, Director of EPA's American Indian Environmental Office.
Some of the key partnership programs to be highlighted in the month of June include:
EPA's Office of International and Tribal Affairs [2]oversees programs and initiatives such as reducing transboundary pollution along the United States-Mexico border, EPA's international Trash Free Waters program, and assisting tribal nations with capacity building to improve human health and the environment on tribal lands. Key initiatives include:
The agency's Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Relations (OCIR) and the 10 EPA Regions work collaboratively with states, local government, and tribes to implement laws that protect human health and the environment, rather than dictating one-size-fits-all mandates from Washington. For example:
The Office of Policy, the chief policy arm of the Agency directly advising the Administrator on advancing the Agency's mission of protecting the environment and human health, oversees several innovative, collaborative partnership programs which include the following:
EPA's Office of Public Engagement and Environmental Education oversees environmental education outreach, including EPA's first ever Memorandum of Understanding[5] with the Future Farmers of America to advance educational outreach for EPA's ongoing environmental and public health initiatives.
As EPA celebrates its 50th Anniversary, the agency recognizes the value of partnerships in fulfilling our mission to protect human health and the environment. For more on EPA's 50th Anniversary and how the agency is protecting America's waters, land and air, visit: https://www.epa.gov/50.[6]
