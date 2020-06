Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 15:18 Hits: 6

House Democrats are pressing for answers on the government's readiness to manage natural disasters amid the coronavirus pandemic.In a letter on Monday to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) administrator Peter Gaynor, lawmakers on the House...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/501637-democrats-want-briefing-on-how-fema-will-manage-natural-disasters