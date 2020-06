Articles

The Trump administration’s plan to ease penalties on companies that accidentally kill birds would have a “likely negative” effect on migratory birds, according to a new government analysis.The study by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, released...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/501638-trump-plan-to-limit-bird-protections-would-have-negative-impact