Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 19:20 Hits: 0

Parents pass genes along to their offspring which equip them for their future life. In recent years, research has shown that the reality is much more complex and that parents endow much more than just genes. A new study reveals that active epigenetic modifications are also passed from one generation to the next.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200604152046.htm