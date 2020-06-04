The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Sleep, death and ... the gut?

A new study finds a causal link between sleep deprivation and death. In sleep-deprived fruit flies, death is preceded by the accumulation of molecules known as reactive oxidative species in the gut. When fruit flies were given antioxidant compounds that neutralize ROS, sleep-deprived flies remained active and had normal lifespans. The findings may one day inform new approaches to counteract the harmful effects of insufficient sleep in humans.

