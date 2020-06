Articles

Researchers have found per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in every step of the Yadkin-Pee Dee River food chain, even though the river does not have a known industrial input of these compounds.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200605165909.htm