Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 15:16 Hits: 0

Researchers studied how staff at fertility clinics view the assessments that childless couples and women undergo in order to access assisted reproduction. It emerges in the interviews that the assessment of the potential parents is based on the child's future welfare and on the responsible use of public resources.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200604111632.htm