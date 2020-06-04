Discovery unlocks 'hot' electrons for more efficient energy use

Articles

Highly energetic, "hot" electrons have the potential to help solar panels more efficiently harvest light energy. But up until now, scientists haven't been able to measure the energies of those electrons, limiting their use. Researchers have now demonstrated how a technique using a scanning tunneling microscope integrated with lasers and other optical components reveals the energy distribution of hot electrons.

