Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 14:03 Hits: 0

Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a state of emergency after an Arctic oil spill dumped about 20,000 tons of oil into a river last week, criticizing the local response to the incident.“The accident took place at the industrial site of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/501102-russia-declares-emergency-after-20000-tons-of-diesel-leak-near