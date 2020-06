Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 06 June 2020 00:13 Hits: 6

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt told lawmakers on Friday that U.S. Park Police (USPP) officers faced “a state of siege” leading up to the clearing of protesters near the White House earlier in the week, saying violence during the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/501438-interior-secretary-park-police-faced-state-of-siege-at-lafayette