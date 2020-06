Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 13:39 Hits: 3

In 2002, Rukam villagers sold their land to a palm oil company. Since then, they've seen their peatlands, forests and fish stocks vanish. Now they're weighing up the environmental cost of their decision and future hopes.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/palm-oil-industry-leaves-indonesian-village-struggling-with-loss-and-regret/a-53587027?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss